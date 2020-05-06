Services
Joan E. Hall

Marlton - age 79, departed this life on Sunday, May 3, 2020.

Joan Hall is survived by her siblings, Thomas Simington, Barbara Simington, and Norman Simington; Her children, Jennifer Hall, Eric Hall, Zachary Hall, and David Hall Jr.; Her daughter-in-law, Maria Hall; Her grandchildren, Eric Marc Przywara, Lorenzo Miller, Zachary Hall Jr., Marisa Robinson, and Shanara Hall; Her grand-daughter-in-law, Samantha Miller; And her great-grandchildren, Natalia Miller, Penelope Miller, Noelle McPherson, and Zoey Hall.

Services will be held privately. Arrangements entrusted to COVINGTON FUNERAL HOME, Atco. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.covingtonfh.com.
Published in Courier-Post from May 6 to May 7, 2020
