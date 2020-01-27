|
|
Joan E. Larmour
Mount Laurel - On January 24, 2020, of Mt. Laurel, NJ. Age 80 years. Beloved daughter of the late Henry and Elsie Larmour. She will be sadly missed by several cousins and her dear friends the McConville family.
Joan was a teacher in the Mt. Holly school district for 24 years. She was an avid traveler and reader and loved her family and dear friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Thursday 10 to 11 AM at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 820 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, NJ. A time of sharing and remembrance will follow at 11 AM. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ. Contributions in her memory may be made to the . To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020