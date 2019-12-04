|
Joan E. Lewis
Joan E. Lewis (nee Edwards) passed away at home on December 2, 2019, surrounded by family. Born in Philadelphia, PA, July 27, 1933, Joan was committed to her husband, her family, her friends, and her faith. Six years ago, she and Jim moved back to the area to be near family and lived happily together in Mt. Laurel, NJ, after enjoying 15 years of retirement living in sunny Largo, FL. Before that, Joan and Jim lived in Moorestown, NJ, for 30 years raising their family where she also invested in others' lives through her service in the school system, her active participation in the church, and in various community groups.
Beloved wife of 60 years to James T. Lewis. Loving mother of Reighnold "Ron" (Linda) Lewis of Cherry Hill, NJ, Mariellen (James) Voit of Cincinnati, OH, and Daniel (Mary) Lewis of Wilmore, KY. Cherished grandmother of William, Peter (Haley Phaneuf), Alison, Jennifer, Kelsey, Sarah, Bonnie, and James Thomas II (Carly). Great-grandmother of Olivia Grace Lewis. Sister of Miriam Patrice (Hubert) Reeves, the late Thomas Edwards (Edna), the late Dorothy Edwards and the late James Edwards. Also surviving are many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. Joan was a graduate of Philadelphia High School for Girls, Class of 1951 and Drexel secretarial school. She was employed as an administrative assistant for the Moorestown Public Schools for 30 years.
Joan enjoyed people and was always up for company, conversation, or counsel. She loved sending out cards and notes to love, comfort, and celebrate family and friends. She also loved music and was quick to break out in song. Above all else, Joan loved being with her family. She was active in living out her faith through her long-time involvement as a folk-mass cantor at Our Lady of Good Council Catholic church in Moorestown, a Marriage Encounter leader through St. Jerome Catholic church in Largo, and participating faithfully at St Joan of Arc Catholic church, Marlton, through the generosity of the homebound eucharistic ministry.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Friday 6:00-8:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00-10:00 a.m. at Givnish Funeral Home, 398 East Main Street Marlton, NJ 08053. Her Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m., St. Joan of Arc Catholic church, 100 Willow Bend Rd, Marlton, NJ 08053. Interment will take place immediately following at Jesus, Bread of Life Catholic Cemetery and Mausoleum, 3055 Fostertown Rd, Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army. To share your memories of Joan, please visit www.givnish.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019