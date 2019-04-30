|
|
Joan E. Robitaille
Voorhees - On April 27, 2019, Joan E. (nee Renz), age 85, passed away peacefully at home. Predeceased by her parents, George and Josephine Renz as well as her brother, Paul Renz. Beloved wife of 64 years to Thomas L. Loving mother of 7, grandmother of 14 and great grandmother of 3. Also survived by a brother and 2 sisters.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Wednesday evening from 7:00 - 9:00 PM at the Healey Funeral Home, 1816 Berlin Road (Route 561), Cherry Hill, NJ. There will be a viewing again Thursday morning from 10:00 - 10:45 AM at Holy Eucharist Church, 344 Kresson Road, Cherry Hill where Her Mass of Christial Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to either Holy Redeemer Hospice or . In celebration of her life, please wear uplifting colors to her services. www.healeyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 30, 2019