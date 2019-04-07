|
Joan F. Clark
Glendora - Joan F. Clark (nee Brennan), of Glendora, at the age of 65, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 4, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. Joan put up one hell of a fight for the past six years and her family is so proud of how hard she fought. Her greatest joy was being a supportive Mother/Gram/G. She was a remarkable woman, unwavering in her strength to fight for her life and family. Joan was a true warrior. Beloved wife of 46 years to James Clark. Devoted mother of Christopher Clark (Kristin), Sabrina Clark and Samantha Meyers (Ryan). Loving Gram/G of Brandon, Morgan, Mikayla and Masen. Dear daughter of Joan Brennan (nee Green) and the late Francis L. Brennan. Dear sister of Margaret Vance (Ralph), Ann Chain (the late Scott), Theresa Vartebedian (Tim) (John Vartebedian) and Pete Brennan (Debbie). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. There will be a viewing from 7pm to 9pm Wednesday eve and 9:15am to 10:15am Thursday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 11am Thursday at Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church, Runnemede. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joan's memory to "Joan's Grandkids", an account established for their continued education, C/O Republic Bank, 1400 Blackwood-Clementon Rd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 7, 2019