Services
SNOVER GIVNISH FUNERAL HOME
1200 Route 130 North
Cinnaminson, NJ 08077-3006
(856) 829-8000
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
SNOVER GIVNISH FUNERAL HOME
1200 Route 130 North
Cinnaminson, NJ 08077-3006
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Church
2500 Branch Pike
Cinnaminson, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Rothfuss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan F. Rothfuss

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan F. Rothfuss Obituary
Joan F. Rothfuss

Joan F. Rothfuss (Chomentowski) passed away peacefully on March 8, 2020 surrounded by her family.

Born in Camden, Joan was 83 years old. She was a resident of Cinnaminson from 1959 to 2004.

Beloved wife to the late Alfred Rothfuss.

Loving mother of Lynda (Jay) Rhawn and Edward (Terese) Campbell.

Grandmother of Samantha (Chris) Gawronik, Jamie Campbell, Cailley Cochran and Fallyn Rhawn

Great grandmother of Cameron Burke

Joan retired as a line supervisor for Siemens after 25 years of employment.

Joan enjoyed traveling, casinos, bowling, QVC shopping and watching movies. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Friday, March 13th, from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Givnish of Cinnaminson 1200 Route 130 North.

Her Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 2500 Branch Pike, Cinnaminson, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .

To share your memories of Joan, please visit www.givnish.com
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -