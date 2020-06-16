Joan F. Young (nee Fennell)
Blackwood, NJ - Age 88, passed away on June 12, 2020. Born in Camden, she lived in Sewell before moving to Blackwood. You could always find Joan watching Hallmark movies. The Christmas season was her favorite time of the year. She was a proud employee of Macy's department store in Deptford, before retiring. Joan was very much devoted to her family, especially her grandchildren. Former spouse of the late George H. Young. Preceded in death by her parents Russell and Velma Fennell and her son George R. Young. Beloved sister of Barbara Fennell Lewis (Bill). Devoted mother of Donna Schmidt (James), Nancy Baner, David Young (Michel), Shirley Teglas (Stephen). Loving grandmother of Leanne Young McLean, George Young, Russell Young, Robert Baner, Stephen Baner, Christopher Young, Katy Young, Sara Young, Cole Teglas, Chase Teglas, Harley Sheffield and Alyssa Bowen. Great Grandmother of Daniel, Ella, Gracie, Georgie, Russell, Zachary, Peyton, Connor, Bowen and Cody. Services are being held privately at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation at 1415 Route 70 E., Suite 502, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034, The Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Foundation P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or The Susan G. Komen Foundation at 125 S. 9th Street, Philadelphia, PA, 19107. To sign the guestbook online please visit, www.farnellifuneralhome.com
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.