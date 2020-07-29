1/
Joan G. Bonner
Cherry Hill - On July 27, 2020 of Cherry Hill, formerly of Palmyra, NJ. Age 89 years. Joan was the beloved wife for 69 years of the late Rollie Bonner. Loving mother of JoAnn Bonner, Karen Mogel (Bruce), and Kimberly Krayer (Charles). Cherished grandmother of Anna, Chuck, Chris, Jessica, Jenna, Lesley and Andrew. Devoted great grandmother of Katie, Matt, Michael, Collin, Max, Gus, Addie and Molly. Dear sister of Doris Borman, William Brazier and Carolyn Griffis. Joan was employed for many years at Emma Gale's Beauty Salon and Parkers Flower Shop. She was known as "Grandmom" to everyone and welcomed all to her table. She enjoyed gardening, baking, crafts, hosting holiday dinners and Strathmere vacations. She was a true matriarch and will be missed by all.

Due to the COVID-19 virus, funeral arrangements will be private. To share your heartfelt memories of Joan, please visit www.crerancelebration.com #crerancelebration #heartfelt






Published in Courier Post from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
