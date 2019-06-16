|
|
Joan Kozarsky
Moorestown, NJ - June 14, 2019. Wife of Eliot Kozarsky. Mother of Alan (Julie) Kozarsky and Neil (Megumi) Kozarsky. Sister of Steven (Fran) Silberg. Grandmother of Aaron, Julie (Xavier) Flores, Paul, Scott, Caroline and Eliot. Great grandmother of Jordana. Relatives and friends are invited Wednesday beginning 1:30 PM to
PLATT MEMORIAL
CHAPELS, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
where funeral services will begin promptly at 2:00 PM.
Published in Courier-Post from June 16 to June 18, 2019