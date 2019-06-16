Services
Joan Kozarsky

Moorestown, NJ - June 14, 2019. Wife of Eliot Kozarsky. Mother of Alan (Julie) Kozarsky and Neil (Megumi) Kozarsky. Sister of Steven (Fran) Silberg. Grandmother of Aaron, Julie (Xavier) Flores, Paul, Scott, Caroline and Eliot. Great grandmother of Jordana. Relatives and friends are invited Wednesday beginning 1:30 PM to

PLATT MEMORIAL

CHAPELS, Inc.

2001 Berlin Road

Cherry Hill, NJ

where funeral services will begin promptly at 2:00 PM.
Published in Courier-Post from June 16 to June 18, 2019
