Joan L. (nee Wolfert) Keown
Joan L. (nee Wolfert) Keown passed away in the late hours of June 27, 2020 at the age of 81. Joan was born on August 25, 1938 to the late Clarence and Irene Wolfert (nee Merkins) in Philadelphia, PA. She is the widow of the late Robert H. Keown.
Joan worked as an Account Executive for Insurance Management Associates in Voorhees, NJ. Joan was an active, long-time member of church council and former secretary for Saint Mark's Lutheran Church in Oaklyn.
Joan is survived by her children Debra Dubiel (Michael), Robert Keown (Malissa), Dawn Hillman (Jack McDevitt) and Donna Keoghan (Michael). She was the proud grandmother of Christopher, David, Michelle, Scott, Amanda, Andrew, Erin, and Michael. She was predeceased by her grandchildren Paul and Jessica. She is also survived by many great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to Celebrate Joan's Life in Faith on Friday July 3, 2020 between 10:00am and 12 noon at Saint Mark's Lutheran Church, 409 White Horse Pike, Oaklyn NJ. A Funeral Ceremony will begin at 12:00pm. Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, Joan's services will be livestreamed on Facebook and on the church's website, at www.stmarksoaklyn.com. Inurnment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift can be made in Joan's name to Saint Mark's Lutheran Church Memorial Fund. To share your heartfelt stories of Joan, visit www.crerancelebration.com #crerancelebration #heartfelt
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.