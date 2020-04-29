Services
Joan L. Swierk Obituary
Joan L. Swierk

Franklinville - On April 28, 2020, (nee Riegel) of Franklinville, formerly of Philadelphia. Age 77.

Beloved wife of John R. Swierk for 57 years. Loving mother of John (Brenda) Swierk of Bear, DE, Deborah (Scott) Riether of Mullica Hill and Catherine (Michael) O'Drain of Franklinville. Caring sister of Rosemarie Cuff of Westville. Proud grandmother of six grandchildren.

Mrs. Swierk was a retired bank proof operator employed by Heritage Bank in Pennsauken for over 15 years.

Due to current restrictions funeral service and interment will be private. Memorial contributions in Joan's memory can be made to , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090. Condolences and memories may be shared at CiechanowskiFH.com
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 29 to May 2, 2020
