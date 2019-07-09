Services
MC CANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME
851 MONMOUTH STREET
Gloucester City, NJ 08030-1508
(856) 456-1142
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph The Worker Parish: St. Vincent Pallotti R.C. Church
901 Hopkins Road
Haddon, NJ
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Joseph The Worker Parish: St. Vincent Pallotti R.C. Church
901 Hopkins Road
Haddon, NJ
Cherry Hill - On July 6, 2019, (nee Myers) Age 85. Beloved wife of 62 years to the late Frank J. Catando. In the loving and devoted care of her children: Ken (Mary), Holly (Sam) Cass, Susan, Steven (Partner JoAnn) and Lauren (George) Suleta. Dear Mother-In-Law of Barbaralynn. Predeceased by her brother, William (surviving Sandy). Cherished grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of 13. Devoted aunt of Felicia and Mari-Beth.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Joan's visitation on Thursday, July 11 from 9:15 to 10:45 am at St. Joseph The Worker Parish: St. Vincent Pallotti R.C. Church: 901 Hopkins Road, Haddon Township, NJ 08033. Memorial Mass 11 am in the Church. Inurnment of Joan and Frank will be private at Woodbury Memorial Park, West Deptford.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan's memory may be made to : Memorials Processing: 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 - 9959. Please write in memo: Joan M. Catando. Memorial Envelopes will be provided at the visitation at church.

Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Joan M. Catando. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through: McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME: Gloucester City Ph: 856-456-1142
Published in Courier-Post on July 9, 2019
