Joan M. Garsh
1919 - 2020
Joan M. Garsh

Glendora - Joan M. Garsh (nee Gallino), on November 8, 2020, of Glendora. Age 101. Beloved wife of the late Harold "John" Garsh. Devoted mother of the late Joan Cipriano. Loving grandmother of Michelle Bonamassa (Sal) and Michael Cipriano and great grandmother of Natalie, Julia, and Jessica. Dear sister of Angie Nielson, Tom Luce (Marg), and the late Angelina, Carmen, Daniel, Janet, Kay, and Rosemarie. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. There will be a visitation from 10:15am to 11:15am Monday, November 16th at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNNEMEDE. Memorial Mass 12 noon at Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church, Runnemede. Interment of cremated remains at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Muscular Dystrophy Association, 161 N. Clark Street, Suite 3550, Chicago, IL 60601. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.






Published in Courier Post from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
