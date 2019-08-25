|
|
Joan M. Kelly
Runnemede - Joan M. Kelly, on August 21, 2019, of Runnemede; formerly of Camden. Age 84. Beloved mother of Donna Connelly and Christopher Kelly (Bridgette). Devoted grandmother of Sean (Rachel), James, DaShawn, and Christopher Jr. and great grandmother of Javyius, Anthony, and Saniyah. Loving sister of William Kelly and the late Dorothy, Sara, and George. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Joan worked at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, New York Ship, Holt Marine Terminal, as a crossing guard for the HB Wilson School, Bradlees in Cherry Hill, and Pathmark in Camden. There will be a viewing Tuesday morning 9am to 11am at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral service 11am at the funeral home. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joan's memory to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 25, 2019