Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Joan Kelly
Viewing
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Joan M. Kelly


1935 - 2019
Joan M. Kelly Obituary
Joan M. Kelly

Joan M. Kelly

Runnemede - Joan M. Kelly, on August 21, 2019, of Runnemede; formerly of Camden. Age 84. Beloved mother of Donna Connelly and Christopher Kelly (Bridgette). Devoted grandmother of Sean (Rachel), James, DaShawn, and Christopher Jr. and great grandmother of Javyius, Anthony, and Saniyah. Loving sister of William Kelly and the late Dorothy, Sara, and George. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Joan worked at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, New York Ship, Holt Marine Terminal, as a crossing guard for the HB Wilson School, Bradlees in Cherry Hill, and Pathmark in Camden. There will be a viewing Tuesday morning 9am to 11am at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral service 11am at the funeral home. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joan's memory to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 25, 2019
