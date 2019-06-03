Services
Farnelli Funeral Home - Williamstown
504 North Main Street
Williamstown, NJ 08094
(856) 629-5291
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Joan M. Latimer (nee Van Houten)

Williamstown, NJ - Age 79, passed away on May 31, 2019. Born in Pottsville, PA, she was raised in Tower City, PA and has lived in Williamstown, NJ since 1970.

Joan was the office manager for Pine Street Family Practice in Williamstown for 27 years before retiring. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Williamstown, a former den mother for Cub Scout Pack# 234 in Williamstown and she enjoyed sailing.

Beloved wife of 59 years to James D. Latimer. Devoted mother of James M. Latimer (Denise) and John A. Latimer (Michele). Loving grandmother of James P., David, Ryan and Kyle. Dear sister of the late Helen Barnett.

Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Thursday, June 6th from 9:30 - 11:00 am at the Farnelli Funeral Home, 504 N. Main Street, Williamstown, NJ, where a memorial service will follow at 11:00 am. Inurnment will follow in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Williamstown.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the , 1 Union Street# 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691.

www.farnellifuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on June 3, 2019
Published in Courier-Post on June 3, 2019
