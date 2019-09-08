Services
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Holy Eucharist Church
344 Kresson Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Eucharist Church
344 Kresson Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan M. Martin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan M. Martin Obituary
Joan M. Martin

Cherry Hill - Our dear Mother, Joan M. Martin, passed away peacefully in her home on August 27, 2019 after a long series of illnesses. She was 87 years old. Born in Nanticoke, Pennsylvania, she had been a resident of Cherry Hill since 1970. Joan was preceded in death by her sisters Marie Butchko and Barbara Maylock, former husband Richard E. Martin, and long-term life partner Robert Harford. She is survived by her daughter Debra (John) Bernier of Wayne, Pennsylvania, sons Scott (Debbie) Martin of West River, Maryland, and Richard (Rick) Martin of Fairview, North Carolina, nine grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. She loved the ocean and graciously opened her home in Sea Isle City to family and friends for many years creating unforgetable lifetime memories. Joan had a successful and fulfilling 40-year career as a bank teller, bank manager, and legal secretary and was a beloved associate, mentor, and friend to all who crossed her path. Most especially though, she was a wonderful and caring mother and Nana to her treasured family who will miss her deeply. Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation on Saturday, October 26, from 11 AM to 12 PM at Holy Eucharist Church, 344 Kresson Road, Cherry Hill, NJ. The funeral mass will be at the church at 12 PM. Interment will be private.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.