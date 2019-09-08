|
Joan M. Martin
Cherry Hill - Our dear Mother, Joan M. Martin, passed away peacefully in her home on August 27, 2019 after a long series of illnesses. She was 87 years old. Born in Nanticoke, Pennsylvania, she had been a resident of Cherry Hill since 1970. Joan was preceded in death by her sisters Marie Butchko and Barbara Maylock, former husband Richard E. Martin, and long-term life partner Robert Harford. She is survived by her daughter Debra (John) Bernier of Wayne, Pennsylvania, sons Scott (Debbie) Martin of West River, Maryland, and Richard (Rick) Martin of Fairview, North Carolina, nine grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. She loved the ocean and graciously opened her home in Sea Isle City to family and friends for many years creating unforgetable lifetime memories. Joan had a successful and fulfilling 40-year career as a bank teller, bank manager, and legal secretary and was a beloved associate, mentor, and friend to all who crossed her path. Most especially though, she was a wonderful and caring mother and Nana to her treasured family who will miss her deeply. Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation on Saturday, October 26, from 11 AM to 12 PM at Holy Eucharist Church, 344 Kresson Road, Cherry Hill, NJ. The funeral mass will be at the church at 12 PM. Interment will be private.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 8, 2019