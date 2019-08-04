Services
Zale Funeral Home - Stratford
712 N WHITE HORSE PIKE
Stratford, NJ 08084
(856) 783-5100
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Zale Funeral Home - Stratford
712 N WHITE HORSE PIKE
Stratford, NJ 08084
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Hope Parish - St. Agnes Church
701 Little Gloucester Rd.
Blackwood, NJ
Clementon - (nee McGettigan), age 86, formerly of Somerdale, passed away on August 2, 2019, happily joining her late husband, James G. O'Neill, Sr. and longtime companion, Walt Myers. Survived by her children, Kathleen M. Schoch, James G. (Nancy) O'Neill, Jr., Margaret "Peggy" (Drew) Scarpa, and Brian P. (Marty) O'Neill; step-children, Dianne (Robert) Williamson, Beth Anne (Matt) Browne, and Ann Marie Myers;14 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Elizabeth Murtaugh.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing and visitation on Wednesday, August 7th 9-10:30am at Eugene J. Zale Funeral Home, 712 N. White Horse Pike, Stratford, NJ 08084. Funeral Mass 11am at Our Lady of Hope Parish - St. Agnes Church, 701 Little Gloucester Rd. Blackwood, NJ 08012. Burial following in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Blackwood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joan's name to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (www.bbbs.org). Also consider honoring Joan's memory with a visit to the Borgata, as they are certainly going to feel the financial pinch of her passing. Please share condolences at www.ZaleFuneralHome.net
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 4, 2019
