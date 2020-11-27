1/
Joan M. Swift
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan M. Swift

Haddon Heights - Joan M. Swift (nee Thomas) of Haddon Heights, formerly of Pine Hill, passed away on Nov. 25, 2020, at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late John. Devoted mother of John "Jack" Swift (Margie), Robert Swift (Debbie), Linda Cifelli (Charles) and Thomas Swift (Sandy). Loving grandmother of Jack, Robert, Jennifer, Shannon, Gabriele, Ryan, Nick and Chris. And, loving great grandmother of Carlee and Kylee.

Her viewing will be Wed., Dec. 2, 2020 from 9 to 11 AM, followed by her Funeral Service at 11 AM, TERRANOVA FUNERAL HOME, 402 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights. Int. Berlin Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Terranova Funeral Home, Inc.
402 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
(856) 547-3110
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Terranova Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Terranova Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved