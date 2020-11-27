Joan M. SwiftHaddon Heights - Joan M. Swift (nee Thomas) of Haddon Heights, formerly of Pine Hill, passed away on Nov. 25, 2020, at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late John. Devoted mother of John "Jack" Swift (Margie), Robert Swift (Debbie), Linda Cifelli (Charles) and Thomas Swift (Sandy). Loving grandmother of Jack, Robert, Jennifer, Shannon, Gabriele, Ryan, Nick and Chris. And, loving great grandmother of Carlee and Kylee.Her viewing will be Wed., Dec. 2, 2020 from 9 to 11 AM, followed by her Funeral Service at 11 AM, TERRANOVA FUNERAL HOME, 402 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights. Int. Berlin Cemetery.