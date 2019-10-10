Services
Waterford Works - Joan M. Vadino ( nee Iuliucci ) age 82 of Waterford Works, NJ passed away suddenly Monday October 7th, 2019 at Cooper Medical Center in Camden, NJ. Joan was born and raised on her family farm in Waterford. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, cooking on Christmas Eve for her family and friends, the casinos, and traveling. Joan was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Society and very active in St. Anthony Church, helping with the ravioli dinners. She is predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Jennie Iuliucci and her three children, Jean Marie, Robert and Val Vadino Sr. Joan is survived by her loving sister Loretta Arroyo and her husband Fred of Waterford, NJ, and also survived by her loving brother, Pasquale Iuluicci and his wife, Josephine, of Waterford, NJ. She is survived by her grandchildren, Amanda Tuttle and her husband Fred, Noel Vadino, Val Vadino Jr. and her first great grandchild, Ryder Tuttle. She will be sadly missed by her many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family and friends are invited to attend her church viewing, Friday October 11h, from 9:00am-10:45am with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am, all at Christ the Redeemer Paris - St. Anthony Church 436 Pennington Ave. Waterford, NJ. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery White Horse Pike Berlin, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Voorhees Animal Orphanage 419 Cooper Rd, Voorhees Township, NJ 08043. Arrangements entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. 3rd St. Hammonton, NJ 08037. To share condolences please visit marinellafuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Oct. 10, 2019
