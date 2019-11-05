Services
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
Joan Marie Patton

Joan Marie Patton Obituary
Joan Marie Patton

Lumberton - Joan Marie Patton, of Lumberton, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Virtua Rehab, Lumberton. Born in Camden; the daughter of the late Charles and Alice Powell.

Joan is survived by her sons, Richard (JoAnn) and Michael (Jennifer) Patton; grandchildren, Craig (Kerry), Bryan, Carlee, and Justin Patton; a sister, Mary Alice (Carl) Baker; numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by a brother, James Powell.

Relatives and friends may attend her viewing on Friday, November 8 from 10-11 AM at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mt. Holly. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM at the funeral home. Interment in Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill. Memorial contributions can be made in Joan's memory to the (), 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
