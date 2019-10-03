|
Joan Marie Valentino
Cherry Hill - (nee Ward) on September 29, 2019, age 85 years of Cherry Hill, NJ. Beloved wife of the late John Valentino, Sr. Loving mother of Danny W. (Bette) and John, Jr. and the late James A., devoted grandmother of Danny (Kristy) and great grandmother of Ryan and Reese. Mom Mom Joan to Michele, Jodie, Tanner, Carly, Alexis Jo and Morgan. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral, Tuesday October 8th, beginning 9:30 AM at Mary, Queen of All Saints Parish, 4824 Camden Avenue, Pennsauken, NJ. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 AM. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. Contributions in her memory may be made to Mary, Queen of All Saints Parish. (Arrangements by Roedel-Krause Funeral Services of Merchantville/for information call 856-486-7944)
Published in Courier-Post on Oct. 3, 2019