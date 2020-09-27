Joan Mary JonesMarlton - Joan Mary Jones (nee Tascione), of Marlton, passed away on September 25, 2020 at the age of 79. Beloved wife of the late Samuel A. Jones. Loving mother of Michael S. Jones (Suzanne) and the late Carol A. Jones. Proud grandmother of Samuel and the late Nathan Jones. Dear sister of Amelia and the late Rosemary. Joan is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Friday, October 2, from 9:15-10:15 AM at Bradley Funeral Home, Evesham Rd. and Rt. 73, Marlton, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM at St. Joan of Arc Church, 100 Willow Bend Rd., Marlton, NJ. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joan's name to 4through9 at PO Box 364, Marlton, NJ 08053, an organization in memory of her grandson.