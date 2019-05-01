Services
Costantino Funeral Home
231 West White Horse Pike and Arlington Avenue
Berlin, NJ 08009
(856) 768-0688
Viewing
Friday, May 3, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:30 AM
View Map
1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joan McCarty Obituary
Joan McCarty

Sewell - Joan L. McCarty, of Sewell, NJ, passed away on April 28, 2019 at the age of 80. Beloved daughter of the late Fred and Hazel McCarty. Dear sister of Glenn (Patricia) McCarty, Eileen (Ralph) Jordan, Hazel (William) Devine and the late Bruce McCarty. Loving sister-in-law of Ellen McCarty. Cherished aunt of Michael (Dolores) McCarty, Mark (Ronnie) McCarty, James (Donna) McCarty, Eric (Susan) Daly, Shannon (Marc) Matteo, Stacey Devine, Christopher (Lisa) McCarty, Lesley (David) Devine, Lora Daly and Douglas Devine, great aunt of 18 and great-great aunt of 1.

Joan worked at RCA where she retired after many years. She enjoyed all of her family and friends and loved the Phillies. Joan enjoyed playing cards and made the best potato salad. She liked getting her hair done every week and going shopping, and she loved visiting her family.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Friday morning from 9:30AM to 10:30AM at the COSTANTINO FUNERAL HOME 231 W. WHITE HORSE PIKE, BERLIN, NJ 08009. Funeral service 10:30AM. Interment Berlin Cemetery, Berlin, NJ. In lieu of flowers contributions to the Angelic Palliative & Hospice Care 1050 Mantua Pike, First Floor, Wenonah, NJ 08090 would be appreciated. For additional information or condolences; COSTANTINOFH.COM
Published in Courier-Post on May 1, 2019
