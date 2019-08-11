Services
Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
9 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
(856) 547-1675
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
9 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
9 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
Barrington - On August 9, 2019, Joan Moreland (nee Daubert), age 72, passed away at Lourdes Hospital after a brief illness. A lifelong resident of Barrington, Joan graduated from Haddon Heights High School in 1965. She went on to work at Midlantic Bank in Berlin, the Garden State Race Track in Cherry Hill and then as the office manager for Mr. Lawn Company in Barrington. She was then hired by the Borough of Haddon Heights and served as the Borough Clerk until her retirement. During her employment with the Borough, she was the president of the State Clerks Association.

Joan was predeceased by her beloved husband, Rich and her parents, John H. and Lena Daubert. She is lovingly survived by her brother, John A. (Cynthia) Daubert; her nephews, Jeremy A. (Christina) Daubert, William D. (Robin) Collier, III and John R. (Elizabeth) Collier; her nieces, Tracy Daubert (Christopher) Rossini and Jennifer C. Wilson; her great nieces and nephews, Alexis and Jeremy Daubert, Jr.; Jack and Jesse Rossini; William, Aidan and Aaron Collier; Logan Wilson; Madison and Shane Collier as well as her dear friends, William and Susan Collier; William and Barbara Hawk; Jerry and Jean Hauske; Russell England; Ronald and Anthipe Hernandez and Mary Parker.

Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation Tuesday from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM at the Healey Funeral Home, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights where Her Memorial Service will begin following the visitation at 12:00 PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ().
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 11, 2019
