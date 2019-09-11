|
Joan Murray Saltzer
Cherry Hill - Joan Murray Saltzer of Cherry Hill, NJ passed away peacefully on September 1, 2019, at the youthful age of 91. Joan is survived by her sister Florence Gerst of Atco, brother Edwin Murray (Char) of Reno, NV and half-brother Stephen Murray of Philadelphia; son William of Audubon (Bella) and daughters Susan of Cherry Hill and Olanka Natale of Atco; grandchildren Vincent Veneziani, Kaitlin, Joseph Natale (Kerrie), and Conner. Joan will be greeted by her Mother Florence Brinkworth, Father John Murray, husband William Saltzer and later life partner Peter Chodoff, MD. Joan is also survived by many life-long friends, most notably Cynthia Weber (Ric), Eric Jones, her Cherry Hill High School East and Temple University Athletics family.
Joan was born in Cheltenham, PA on November 16, 1927 and attended West Chester State Teachers College where she fell in love with Bill. Joan spent the majority of her career teaching family living, sex education, and driver's education at Cherry Hill High School East from the 1960s into her retirement in the 1990s. Joan pioneered the curriculum for sex education in Southern New Jersey and was an early advocate for AIDS and non-abstinence education after seeing first-hand the impact AIDS had on her beloved students. Joan served as more than just an educator, she offered an open mind and an open ear to all of her students. In her spare time, Joan attended Haddonfield United Methodist Church, was an avid swimmer for a number of years at the JCC in Cherry Hill, and was busy in her 70s hang gliding and sky diving for the first time. Joan spent her later years with partner Peter Chodoff, MD and together, they explored the world and avidly supported Temple University Football, often traveling with the team. Joan was a lover of music, animals, parades, gardening, shopping, and spending time with her family. Even in the face of adversity and suffering, Joan's sense of humor, wisdom and ability to deeply connect with others never faded.
Services to honor Joan will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11 am at the Haddonfield United Methodist Church at 29 Warwick Rd, Haddonfield, NJ 08033. Joan's family encourages all to come brightly dressed.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 11, 2019