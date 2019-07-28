Services
Farnelli Funeral Home - Williamstown
504 North Main Street
Williamstown, NJ 08094
(856) 629-5291
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Farnelli Funeral Home - Williamstown
504 North Main Street
Williamstown, NJ 08094
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Farnelli Funeral Home - Williamstown
504 North Main Street
Williamstown, NJ 08094
Joan P. (Butterworth) DiGiamberardino


1935 - 2019
Joan P. (Butterworth) DiGiamberardino Obituary
Joan P. DiGiamberardino (nee Butterworth)

Williamstown, NJ - Age 83, passed away on July 25, 2019.

She was born in Camden, NJ and lived in Glendora before moving to Williamstown. Joan was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Her family was most important to her and she cherished the time they spent together, especially at family parties. She enjoyed going to casino and playing slot machines, reading, and painting.

Beloved wife of 64 years to Albert DiGiamberardino. Devoted mother of Debbie Crivaro (Richard), Patricia Burns (Thomas), Frank DiGiamberardino (Carol), Donna May (Jerry), Michael DiGiamberardino (Kathy), Bonnie Riggio (Jerry), Albert DiGiamberardino (Lori), and Marc DiGiamberardino (Nicole). Adoring grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Wednesday, July 31st from 9:00 - 11:00 AM at the Farnelli Funeral Home, 504 N. Main Street, Williamstown, NJ, where a service will be held at 11:00 AM. Interment will be private. To sign the guestbook online, please visit www.farnellifuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on July 28, 2019
