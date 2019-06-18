|
|
Joan Passwaters
Mt. Laurel - PASSWATERS-
Joan, (nee Fitzsimons) age 90 of Mt. Laurel on June 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George R. Jr.. Devoted mother of Lucille (Richard) Long of Cherry Hill and Diane (Gregory) O' Shaughnessy of Mt. Laurel. Loving grandmother of Jason, Collin (Megan) O' Shaughnessy and great grandson Matthew. Dear sister of Pat McGuinness of Mt. Laurel, and Glen Fitzsimons of Camp Hill, Pa. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Friday 10 a.m.-11 a.m. at Murray-Paradee Funeral Home, 601 W. Rte. 70 Cherry Hill. Interment Harleigh Cemetery, Camden, NJ. To share condolences with the family please visit www.murrayparadeefh.com
Published in Courier-Post on June 18, 2019