Joan Patrick Bendinger
Haddonfield - On March 16, 2019, age 81. Beloved wife of Joseph J. Bendinger. Dear mother of Anne May (Wiliam), and Jean Hartman (Bryan). Loving grandmother of 8, Kierstin (Cale) Hays, Christian, Andrew and Juliana May; Audrey, Joanie, Kathleen and Bryan Hartman. Great Grandmother of Gwyneth Hays. Sister of Edward Patrick, Michael Patrick and the late Marie Katch. Relatives and friends of the family will meet for the visitation and funeral on Wednesday morning from 9:30am to 10:45am in Christ The King R.C Church, 200 Windsor Ave, Haddonfield, NJ. 08033. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday at 11:00am. Entombment Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers the family prefers Mass Cards for Joan or a donation to Christ The King Church in Joan's memory. Arr. by Bocco of Cherry Hill. To offer condolences to the family visit www.boccofuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 18, 2019