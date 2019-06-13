|
Joan S. Czajkowski
Maple Shade - Joan S. Czajkowski (nee Lynch) of Maple Shade passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019. She was 81 years old. Joan was born in Philadelphia, and was a resident of Maple Shade for the past 57 years. She retired from Wawa with over 30 years of service. Joan found joy in taking care of her yard, planting flowers and decorating for the seasons. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Beloved wife of the late Peter S. Czajkowski, who passed away in 2007, she was predeceased by her parents, C. Homer and Florence Lynch, siblings Doris and Jack, she is survived by her loving children Karen (Matt) Brown, Kathy (Dave) Ryan, and Denise (John) Hopkinson, cherished grandmother of David (Vanessa), Christopher (Kirsten), Kelly (Kyle), Eric (Alexa), and Colleen, proud great grandmother of Christal, Elsie, Peter, Bailey, and Baby Templin, sister of Phyllis, she was also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing and visitation with her family on Friday, June 14, 2019, 9-11 am at the MARK C. TILGHMAN FUNERAL HOME, 38 N.Forklanding Road, Maple Shade. Her funeral service will be held immediately following the visitation at 11 am. Interment will be in Lakeview Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation @ MSfocus.org. Memories and condolences may be shared by [email protected]
Published in Courier-Post on June 13, 2019