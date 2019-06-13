Services
MARK C. TILGHMAN FUNERAL HOME, LLC. - Maple Shade
38 N. FORKLANDING ROAD
Maple Shade, NJ 08052-2630
(856) 779-1200
For more information about
Joan Czajkowski
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Czajkowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan S. Czajkowski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joan S. Czajkowski Obituary
Joan S. Czajkowski

Maple Shade - Joan S. Czajkowski (nee Lynch) of Maple Shade passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019. She was 81 years old. Joan was born in Philadelphia, and was a resident of Maple Shade for the past 57 years. She retired from Wawa with over 30 years of service. Joan found joy in taking care of her yard, planting flowers and decorating for the seasons. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Beloved wife of the late Peter S. Czajkowski, who passed away in 2007, she was predeceased by her parents, C. Homer and Florence Lynch, siblings Doris and Jack, she is survived by her loving children Karen (Matt) Brown, Kathy (Dave) Ryan, and Denise (John) Hopkinson, cherished grandmother of David (Vanessa), Christopher (Kirsten), Kelly (Kyle), Eric (Alexa), and Colleen, proud great grandmother of Christal, Elsie, Peter, Bailey, and Baby Templin, sister of Phyllis, she was also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing and visitation with her family on Friday, June 14, 2019, 9-11 am at the MARK C. TILGHMAN FUNERAL HOME, 38 N.Forklanding Road, Maple Shade. Her funeral service will be held immediately following the visitation at 11 am. Interment will be in Lakeview Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation @ MSfocus.org. Memories and condolences may be shared by [email protected]
Published in Courier-Post on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now