Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:30 AM
More Obituaries for Joan Danenhower
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Theresa (Kennedy) Danenhower


1930 - 2019
Joan Theresa (Kennedy) Danenhower Obituary
Joan Theresa (nee Kennedy) Danenhower

Riverton - Joan Theresa (nee Kennedy) Danenhower, age 88, passed away into the loving arms of Jesus on September 27, 2019 at the Riverview Estates, Riverton, NJ. Mom was born on 12/29/1930 in Audubon, NJ. Mom was the daughter of John and Madeline (nee Schnitzius) Kennedy. She was the beloved wife of the late George R. Danenhower, Jr with whom she shared 53 years of adventurous marriage. Mom was predeceased by her 6 siblings, John Jr., Frances, Doris Taulane (the late Edward), Betty Penney (the late Richard), Don Kennedy (Patricia) and Claire Perrone (the late Joseph). Mom attended Camden Catholic HS where she meet her husband George, they were married 7/29/50 and had four children, George Danenhower (Lynn), Mary Ervin (Steve Behrens), Dawn Dimon (Mark) and Theresa Danenhower. Gmom/Grandmom has 5 grandchildren, Keith Danenhower (Nicole), Kelcey Armstrong (Ryan), Ashley Dimon, Chelsea Dimon and Jonathan Dimon, as well as, 2 great grandchildren Brock and Julia Danenhower, and Grandmom's 3rd great grandchild Liam Armstrong will be arriving in November. Mom loved her family and she enjoyed the family get togethers, especially Thanksgiving dinner, Christmas Eve open houses, cookouts in the back yard and vacations at the Jersey shore. Mom loved her dogs, listening to all of the kids adventures, ice cream, chocolate candy and being the cookie monster, as well as, watching the Eagles and Phillies. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 AM Friday, October 4, 2019 at Holy Assumption Church, 1290 Hornberger Avenue, Roebling, NJ. Friends may call Friday from 9:30 AM until church departure at Koschek and Porter Funeral Directors, 1115 Hornberger Avenue, Roebling, NJ. Interment will follow in Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Province Line Rd, North Hanover Township, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the (https://www.dementiasociety.org/donate) or the (https://donate3.cancer.org). Condolences may be sent to www.koschekandporterfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Oct. 2, 2019
