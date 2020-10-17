1/
Joan Zohlman
1937 - 2020
Moorestown - Joan Zohlman (nee Nevins) passed on Oct. 16th 2020 at her home in Moorestown surrounded by her family at the age of 83.

Joan had worked as a Registered Dietitian for West Jersey Hospital in Voorhees for 17 years.

She was the wife of the late John A. Zohlman Jr. She is survived by her sons John A. Zohlman, III and his wife Deirdre and Jeffrey A. Zohlman and his wife Theresa. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren Ava M. Zohlman and John A. Zohlman, IV.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 am Thursday Oct. 22nd at Our Lady of Good Counsel, 42 W. Main St Moorestown, NJ. Private interment Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson,NJ.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen Foundation, 125 South 9th Street, Suite 202, Phila., PA 19107. https://komenphiladelphia.org/donate/

Condolences may be shared at www.lewisfuneralhomemoorestown.com




Published in Courier Post from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
