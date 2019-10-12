Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish
135 N. White Horse Pike
Lindenwold, NJ
Joann E. Curiale


1946 - 2019
Joann E. Curiale Obituary
Joann E. Curiale

Lindenwold - On October 12, 2019, Joann (nee Kwiatkowski), age 73. Beloved wife of the late Gaetano A. Curiale. Survived by sons Brian (Tricia) Curiale of Medford, Gabriel (Lauren) Curiale of Sicklerville, and Randy (Becky Noble) Curiale of Hammonton; and 5 grandchildren Mason, Logan, Hunter, Alana, and Elizabeth. Loving sister of the late Edward Kwiatkowski. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with the family on Wednesday evening 7-9 pm and Thursday morning 8:30-9:30 am at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday morning 10 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, 135 N. White Horse Pike, Lindenwold, NJ 08021. Interment: St. Joseph's Cemetery, Blackwood. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Ste. 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
