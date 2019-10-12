|
Joann E. Curiale
Lindenwold - On October 12, 2019, Joann (nee Kwiatkowski), age 73. Beloved wife of the late Gaetano A. Curiale. Survived by sons Brian (Tricia) Curiale of Medford, Gabriel (Lauren) Curiale of Sicklerville, and Randy (Becky Noble) Curiale of Hammonton; and 5 grandchildren Mason, Logan, Hunter, Alana, and Elizabeth. Loving sister of the late Edward Kwiatkowski. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with the family on Wednesday evening 7-9 pm and Thursday morning 8:30-9:30 am at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday morning 10 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, 135 N. White Horse Pike, Lindenwold, NJ 08021. Interment: St. Joseph's Cemetery, Blackwood. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Ste. 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019