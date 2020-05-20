|
|
Joann J. Newell
Glendora - Joann J. Newell (nee Cupo), of Glendora, passed peacefully with her family surrounding her on May 19, 2020. Age 85. Beloved wife of the late Arthur C. Newell, Jr. Dear companion of Charlie H. Hughes. Devoted mother of Suzanne Miller (the late Raymond), Karen Riley (Joe), Denise Hart (Chris), and Lisa Monahan (David). Loving grandmother of Therese (Kurt), Jenna (Pete), David (Francesca), Tyler, Allie (Rocco), and Gabrielle and great grandmother of Ella, Kurt, Paislee, and Sean. Dear sister of Vincent Cupo (Loretta) and Bernadine Holmes (Bob). Aunt of Jim Graham (Chris), and their children Jaxon and Lola. Aunt of Donna, Vinnie, and the late Lori. Also survived by her companion's children: Mike Hughes (Kim), Matt Hughes (Karen), and the late David Hughes and grandchildren: Wilson, Sydney, Matthew, Stella, and Lincoln. Joann was a member of Girls on the Run. She worked for Trenton State Hospital for over 25 years. She was a parishioner of Holy Child Parish. Joann loved having big family dinners. She loved going to the beach and the casinos. Due to the restrictions set forth by the State of New Jersey, a private viewing and burial will be held. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mrs. Newell's memory to the , 3 Eves Dr., Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from May 20 to May 21, 2020