Joann M. Derer
North Wildwood - Joann M. Derer, 75, of North Wildwood passed away on March 14, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
She was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Carmella Marino. Joann is survived by her loving husband Gerald Derer; son, Marty Derer; daughters, Susan Drob and Debbie Derer; grandson, Tyler Drob; sister, Angela Custodio; and sister in-law Eileen Knight; and a host of other family and friends.
Joann was a snowbird at the Seatowers in Maderia Beach, Florida for 15 years. She volunteered for 10 years at Maderia Beach Fundamental Elementary School. She also enjoyed working as an officer and volunteer at the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, Post 273.
A viewing will from 10 am to 11:30 am, on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Inglesby & Sons Funeral Home, 2426 Cove Rd, Pennsauken, NJ 08109. A service will take place at 11:30 am, at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Cherry Hill, NJ . In lieu of flowers, donations in Joann's memory can be made to the 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451 or at . Condolences for the family may be left at www.inglesbyfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019