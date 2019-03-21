|
Joanna "Joan" Kaczorowski
Voorhees - Joanna "Joan" (nee Savich) Kaczorowski age 81 of Voorhees passed away March 18, 2019 surrounded by her loving children. Joan was predeceased by her beloved husband Joseph in 2013. She is survived by her children, Diane, Mark and Nancy (Robert) Nary all of Voorhees. She also leaves her cherished grandchildren, Isabella Kaczorowski, Connor and Sean Nary.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 11:00a.m. at St. Andrew the Apostle R.C. Church, 27 Kresson Road, Gibbsboro. There will be a viewing in church 9:00-10:45a.m. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Blackwood NJ.
Memorials may be made in Joan's name to: 3 Eves Drive, Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053 or St. Joseph's Church Restoration Fund, 1010 Liberty, Street, Camden, NJ 08104. Arrangements by EVOY-BANASZ FUNERAL HOME, Haddon Heights, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 21, 2019