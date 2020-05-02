|
Joanna Mattera
Haddon Heights - Joanna Mattera (nee Gabriele) of Haddon Heights passed away Wednesday April 29, 2020 at the age of 88.
Beloved wife of predeceased Alfred Mattera. Cherished daughter of predeceased Joseph and Theresa Gabriele. Devoted mother of Chris Mattera, Lisa (Jeff) Crawford, Patricia (Greg "Pip") Gardner and Paul (Maggie) Mattera. Dear sister of predeceased Bernadette Finkelstein. Loving grandmother of 17 and great grandmother of 4.
Joanna, affectionately known as "the Queen of damn near everything" (and proud of it), was known for her generous, beautiful heart. She was dismissive of her own ailments and issues, always putting helping others first. Joanna emanated empathy, and was at the ready with a kind word or encouragement whenever it was sorely needed. She loved to cook, attended church regularly, volunteered at Interfaith Caregivers giving rides to seniors, enjoyed painting, and was active in a knitting club. But mostly, she just cherished being with family. Sharing the beachfront house in Ocean City with them and dear friends like Carmella in summer was a special joy. One of her endearing specialties was making sure everyone was well fed at family dinners. Her favorite movies were 'Moonstruck' and 'Green Book'. "Nonna" absolutely adored her grandchildren (+ great) - they were undeniably the light and joy of her life after her dear husband of 58 years, Al, went to heaven. Now she joins him there, but Joanna will always be in and close to our hearts.
Private graveside service will take place on Monday May 4, 2020 in Calvary Chapel Mausoleum, Cherry Hill, NJ. Please visit BLAKE-DOLYE.com for the additional upcoming service details and to leave your remembrances of Joanna. Arrangements have been entrusted to BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home, Collingswood NJ.
The family asks, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made in Joanna's name to: World Central Kitchen, 1342 Florida Avenue NW, Washington DC 20009 or www.wck.org.
Published in Courier-Post from May 2 to May 3, 2020