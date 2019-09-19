Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Joanne Dunn
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
Palmyra - Joanne Dunn (nee Carnuccio), on September 15, 2019, of Palmyra, formerly of Blackwood. Age 60. Beloved wife of Daniel "Chip" Dunn. Devoted mother of Billy Stanley (Susan), Michael Stanley (Christine), Jenai Cerquoni (Joe), Daniel Stanley (Jessie), Daniel Dunn, Ashley Colligan and Evan Dunn (Stephanie). Loving grandmother of Kyrstin, Ethan, Norah, Leah, Colten, Kaylin, Kenzie, Sloan, Kayden, Kylie, Blake and Ellis. Dear daughter of Francis and Dolores (nee Longo) Carnuccio. Dear sister of Marianne (Jim) Gina (Paul), Lorraine (Mike), Frankie and the late Nicky and sister-in-law of Debbie and Peggy. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Joanne enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandkids. She loved her summer vacations at her happy place down the shore and traveling with her family and she also loved The Wizard of Oz. Joanne had the kindest heart. There will be a visitation from 1:30 to 4:30pm Saturday afternoon at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Interment private. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Joanne's memory to National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, 12221 Merit Dr., Suite 1950, Dallas, TX 75251 or to Unforgotten Haven, 100 S. Black Horse Pike, Blackwood, NJ 08012. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 19, 2019
