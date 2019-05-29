|
|
Joanne E. Brooks
Brooklawn - Joanne E. Brooks (nee Phillips), age 65 died on May 27, 2019. Joanne lived in Brooklawn most of her life and graduated from Gloucester City High School in 1972. She worked as a Medical Records Analyst at Cooper Hospital for 39 years.
Survived by her son David P. (Ellen) Brooks, grandson David Jr. and siblings Judith (Robert) Wink and Janice (Wayne) Hill, predeceased by her brother John A. Phillips.
Friends may greet the family on Friday from 12pm - 1pm in the Kelley Funeral Home, 125 Pitman Ave, Pitman, NJ. Memorial service will be at 1pm. Memories may be shared at www.kelleyfhpitman.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 29, 2019