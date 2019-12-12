|
|
Joanne K. Welch
Mt. Laurel - Joanne K. Welch, On Dec. 11, 2019 of Mt. Laurel, NJ. Wife of the late William A. Welch. Viewing Sat. 9 - 10 am at the Lewis Funeral Home, 78 E. Main St. Moorestown, NJ, Funeral mass 10:30 am at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 42 W. Main St. Moorestown, NJ. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Phila. In lieu of flowers. Contributions may be made to Burlington Co. Animal Shelter, 35 Academy Drive, Westampton, NJ 08060.
Condolences may be left at www.lewisfuneralhomemoorestown.com
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019