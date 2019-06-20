|
Joanne McMonagle
Sewell, NJ - Joanne C. McMonagle (nee Verna), who spent most of her life as a resident of Somerdale and Mays Landing, NJ, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019. She was 77. Joanne will be remembered by those that knew her as a wonderful mother and nanee who was kind and generous in all she did. She was extremely organized. Joanne loved to be surrounded by her family. She would spend Thanksgiving and Christmas each year cooking for them. Joanne took solstice in sitting by her window to watch the hummingbirds and loved to be surrounded by nature at the camp ground. She enjoyed taking her family out for dinners and indulging in steak at the Texas Roadhouse. She loved travelling and her coffee. She is the beloved Wife of the late Charles L. McMonagle, Jr; devoted mother to Eleanor Lazar (Phil) and Charles McMonagle (Patricia); dear sister to the late George Verna; loving nanee to Michael Lazar, Kristen Lazar, Jessica McMonagle and John McMonagle. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Saturday, June 22, at 9:00 am until 11:00 am at the McGuinness Funeral Home, 573 Egg Harbor Rd, Washington Twp, 08080. Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home at 11:00 am. Interment to follow at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Berlin, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in Joanne's name to March of Dimes of South Jersey, 3012 Main St., Voorhees, NJ 08043, www.marchofdimes.com/newjersey. www.mcgfuneral.com
Published in Courier-Post on June 20, 2019