Joanne Nolan
Joanne Nolan

Franklinville - Joanne M. Nolan (nee Serafin), 72, of Franklinville, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

Beloved wife of John Nolan Sr. Devoted mother of Jennifer (Gregory) Stiefel and John Nolan Jr. Loving grandmother of Ryan and Garin Stiefel.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Tuesday, June 30th from 10:30 - 11:30 AM at the BELL-HENNESSY FUNERAL HOME, 420 S. Main St., Williamstown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 12:00 Noon at Our Lady of Peace Parish / St. Mary's RC Church, 32 Carroll Ave., Williamstown. Cremation private.

Condolences and memories may be shared online @ www.bell-hennessy.com.




Published in Courier Post from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bell-Hennessy Funeral Home
420 S Main St
Williamstown, NJ 08094
(856) 629-7244
