Joanne "Cookie" Schmitz
Voorhees (Kirkwood) - (nee Falkenstein), age 60, passed away on February 18, 2020 surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Matthew Schmitz. Devoted mother of Beverly (Matt) Marhevka, Matt Schmitz, Jr. (Lori Richardson), and Rob Schmitz (Lauren Martin). Grandmother of Jaxon. Sister of John (Bonnie), Alfred, Jr. (Lisa), and Jim (Brenda) Falkenstein. Daughter-in-law of June Schmitz.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing and visitation on Monday evening 6-8pm and Tuesday morning 10-11am at Eugene J. Zale Funeral Home, 712 N. White Horse Pike, Stratford, NJ 08084. Funeral Mass Tuesday 12pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish - St. Lawrence Church, Lindenwold. For more information, please visit www.ZaleFuneralHome.net
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2020