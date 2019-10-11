Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Joanne Austin-Burrini
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:30 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
Joanne Y. Austin-Burrini

Joanne Y. Austin-Burrini Obituary
Joanne Y. Austin-Burrini

Runnemede - Joanne Y. Austin-Burrini (nee Yowler), on October 11, 2019, of Runnemede; formerly of Philadelphia. Daughter of the late Norman and Marie Yowler. Beloved wife of Frank G. Burrini for 39 years. Devoted mother of Tara Austin, Max Burrini, Amy Burrini (Scott), Katie DaSilva (Everson), and Shannon Burrini. Dear grandmother of Marissa, Cameron, and Allie. Loved by Ellie, her beloved Lobby, and the late Sam and Nick, her cherished canine companions. Also survived by many friends and co-workers. There will be a visitation from 6pm to 9pm Monday evening and from 10:30am to 11:30am Tuesday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Memorial service 11:30am Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Homeward Bound, 125 County House Road, Blackwood, NJ 08012. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14, 2019
