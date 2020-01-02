Resources
Joe Kealey In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of

Joe Kealey

3/23/64 ~ 1/11/10

On this 10th year, I'm reminiscent of our life together. A wonderful, loving father & husband. You were always the "kind, easy-going, help everyone & make them smile" guy that people were happy to know. I was lucky to have married you. We were supposed to be old aged together, sitting next to each other in our rockers, enjoying our family. Difficult to know yourself after being a team for so long. Life has been hard without you. You are loved & missed by the girls & me everyday Joe.

Thankfully, Justice in your death was served by Karma. #JK7133, #NJDOT/SSP #MoveOverSlowDown

ALWAYS.

Your loving family,

Pat, Jessica & Jaclyn
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 2 to Jan. 11, 2020
