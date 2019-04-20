|
|
Joe "Terry" Terranova
Williamstown - On April 15, 2019. Age 78. Devoted father of Joseph Terranova (Rita), Victoria Tedesco (Alan), and Raymond Terranova (Deanna). Loving grandfather of Gina, Joseph, Louis, Angelina, Raymond, and Vincent. Proud great-grandfather of Jake, Anthony, Joey, Carmen, and Nikki. Dear brother of Joan Aupperle (Dave).
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Monday 7:00 - 9:00 pm and Tuesday 9:15 - 10:15 am at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Road, Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 am at SS. Peter & Paul RC Church, Washington Twp. Interment Hillcrest Memorial Park, Washington Twp.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Terry's memory may be made to Pennies in Action, 3100 Dutton Mill Road, Aston, PA 19014. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com
"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 20, 2019