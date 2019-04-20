Services
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Viewing
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:15 AM
Viewing
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
SS. Peter & Paul RC Church
Washington Twp
View Map
Resources
Joe "Terry" Terranova

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joe "Terry" Terranova Obituary
Joe "Terry" Terranova

Williamstown - On April 15, 2019. Age 78. Devoted father of Joseph Terranova (Rita), Victoria Tedesco (Alan), and Raymond Terranova (Deanna). Loving grandfather of Gina, Joseph, Louis, Angelina, Raymond, and Vincent. Proud great-grandfather of Jake, Anthony, Joey, Carmen, and Nikki. Dear brother of Joan Aupperle (Dave).

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Monday 7:00 - 9:00 pm and Tuesday 9:15 - 10:15 am at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Road, Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 am at SS. Peter & Paul RC Church, Washington Twp. Interment Hillcrest Memorial Park, Washington Twp.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Terry's memory may be made to Pennies in Action, 3100 Dutton Mill Road, Aston, PA 19014. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com

"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 20, 2019
