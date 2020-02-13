Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Cherry Hill - February 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Dori Rose. Father of Susan (William) Ferguson and Terri (Scott) Angstreich. Poppy of Ellie Angstreich and Jake Angstreich. Relatives and friends are invited Sunday beginning 10:30 am to PLATT MEMORIAL

where funeral services will begin promptly at 11:00 am. Int. Crescent Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the late residence. Donations may be made in memory of Joel A. Rose to Temple Beth Sholom, 1901 Kresson Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
