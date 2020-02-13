|
Joel A. Rose
Cherry Hill - February 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Dori Rose. Father of Susan (William) Ferguson and Terri (Scott) Angstreich. Poppy of Ellie Angstreich and Jake Angstreich. Relatives and friends are invited Sunday beginning 10:30 am to PLATT MEMORIAL
CHAPELS, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
where funeral services will begin promptly at 11:00 am. Int. Crescent Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the late residence. Donations may be made in memory of Joel A. Rose to Temple Beth Sholom, 1901 Kresson Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020