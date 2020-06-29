Johanna Broeker-Smith
Mt. Laurel - Johanna Broeker-Smith of Mt. Laurel, passed away at the Masonic Village in Burlington Township on June 22, 2020. Johanna and her late husband Hermann were formerly on New York, NY before moving to Burlington County. Johanna and Hermann L. Broeker were married in 1949 and were married for over 50 years before his passing in 1997. Johanna found love again and married Harry O. Smith in 2001 and he passed away in 2015. Johanna was Vice President and Director of the General Electric Quarter Century Club and of the Retiree's Group. She was a devout Catholic and very active in volunteer work for such entities as the Records for the Blind and the American Red Cross. A private mass will be held for Johanna with entombment to follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, mass cards or donations may be sent to Hermann L. and Johanna J. Broeker Scholarship Fund at NYU Tandon School of Engineering, 26 West 4th Street, New York, NY 10012 or to a charity of your choice. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to her family from www.pagefuneralhome.com
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.