|
|
John A. A. Way, III
Mount Laurel - John Allen Aaron Way, III, age 81, of Mount Laurel, NJ passed away while surrounded by his loving family on Monday, September 2, 2019.
John was born in San Francisco, CA on March 1, 1938, son of Air Force Colonel John and Margaret Way. He resided in over 20 different states and countries but has called Mount Laurel home since 1970. A graduate of Texas A&M, he joined Sperry Gyroscope after graduation, later joining Naval Civil Service/Department of Defense as one of the founding members of the Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense System program, where he worked for the next 34 years.
John is survived by his beloved spouse of 48 years, Marilyn Way (nee Wooten); children, Timothy (fiancée Kelly), Todd (Beth), John Adam Aaron Way and Mia George (Paul); sisters, Melanee Armstrong and Nancy Bixby, niece Kathy Sue Cash and nephews Donny and David Bixby and Dusty Cash, brother-in-law John Wooten; grandchildren, Nicholas, JD, Trevor, Natalie and Tyler; great-grandchildren, Lilly and Ava.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, September 8th from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM immediately followed by the memorial service, at the Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel, NJ. Final disposition will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's name to the following are appreciated: Pets for Vets, P.O. Box 10860, Wilmington, NC 28404, The Tender (an Alzheimer's Respite), 4501 Church Road, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 or West End Fire Co., Attn: President, 112 Rice Street, Stowe, PA 19464
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 5, 2019