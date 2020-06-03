John A. Bell
1958 - 2020
John A. Bell

Sicklerville - My beloved father, age 61, passed away on May 27,2020. Memorial services will be performed virtually by May Funeral Homes on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 2pm. Please to log onto mayfuneralhomes.com to watch the service. www.mayfuneralhomes.com




Published in Courier Post from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Memorial service
02:00 PM
May Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
May Funeral Home
335 Sicklerville Road
Sicklerville, NJ 08081
856-335-1461
