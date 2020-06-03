John A. Bell
Sicklerville - My beloved father, age 61, passed away on May 27,2020. Memorial services will be performed virtually by May Funeral Homes on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 2pm. Please to log onto mayfuneralhomes.com to watch the service. www.mayfuneralhomes.com
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.