John A. DeFoney, Sr.
Marlton - On November 11, 2019. Age 75. Devoted father of John A. DeFoney, Jr. (Jeanine), Brian M. DeFoney (Jennifer) and Collen Eimer (Ivan). Loving Grandfather of John, Brielle, Mackenzie, Jared, Rileigh and Ryan. Dear brother of Michael DeFoney, Kathleen Volz, Bernadette Mellon, Joseph DeFoney and the late Franny Anderson.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation Saturday 9:30-11:00 am at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Funeral service 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to the , 3 Eves Drive, Suite 310 Marlton, NJ 08053.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019