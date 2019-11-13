Services
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John DeFoney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John A. DeFoney Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John A. DeFoney Sr. Obituary
John A. DeFoney, Sr.

Marlton - On November 11, 2019. Age 75. Devoted father of John A. DeFoney, Jr. (Jeanine), Brian M. DeFoney (Jennifer) and Collen Eimer (Ivan). Loving Grandfather of John, Brielle, Mackenzie, Jared, Rileigh and Ryan. Dear brother of Michael DeFoney, Kathleen Volz, Bernadette Mellon, Joseph DeFoney and the late Franny Anderson.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation Saturday 9:30-11:00 am at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Funeral service 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to the , 3 Eves Drive, Suite 310 Marlton, NJ 08053.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com

"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Egizi Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -